Letter to the editor: LB 147 no ‘bailout’ for Omaha Public Schools

In response to Sen. Tom Brewer’s June 17 column:
LB 147, which passed this legislative session over the objections of the governor, was the result of many years of study and work with the Omaha Public Schools system, its retirement system for Omaha school employees — known as OSERS — and multiple stakeholder groups. It will save over $250,000 a year in OSERS administrative costs and creates greater efficiencies in the management of our largest retirement systems in Nebraska. Most importantly, it will not cost the state of Nebraska any money.
LB 147 has mistakenly been described as a bailout of Omaha Public Schools by falsely asserting that it shifts the liability for the OSERS plan from the Omaha Public Schools district to the state of Nebraska. It has also been erroneously characterized as a merger or consolidation of the OSERS Plan with the School Employees Retirement Plan. These claims are false — the specific language of the bill spells out the truth.
Under LB 147, the day-to-day management of the OSERS Plan will be transferred on Sept. 1, 2024, to the Public Employees Retirement System, which administers six other retirement systems for the state. The language of LB 147 specifically states on page 51 of the bill that at all times and under all circumstances the Omaha school district remains liable for all the funding obligations of the OSERS plan, and at no time or under any circumstances is the state of Nebraska liable or financially responsible for the funding obligations of the OSERS plan.
In addition, transfer of management is defined on page 30 of LB 147 and it specifically states that “transfer of management” does not include assumption of financial liability for the funding obligations for OSERS by the state of Nebraska and does not include a merger or consolidation of OSERS with any of the retirement systems administered by the Public Employees Retirement Board for the state.
I want to set the record straight — LB 147 and LR13CA are completely separate issues. LB 147 transfers the day-to-day administration of the OSERS Plan to the PERB and LR13CA would restrict how much property taxes could be used to fund education in Nebraska. They are completely separate issues and in no way will the passage of LB 147 increase state spending on education.
As the sponsor of LB 147, I have worked with the Omaha Public Schools district, OSERS and the various stakeholder groups. My goal has been to relieve OPS of the day-to-day staffing and support services they provide to the Omaha School Employees Retirement System so OPS can focus on its core mission of educating Omaha’s students.
Since I have been in the Legislature I have been consistent in opposing prior bills that would have shifted OSERS’ liability to the state of Nebraska. My position has been clear throughout this process that a transfer of OSERS management to the PERB will not result in any liability or cost to the state of Nebraska. The language of LB 147 upholds my pledge by clearly stating that OPS retains all funding obligations and the state is not liable for any costs or financial obligations.