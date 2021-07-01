Letter to the editor: LB 147 no ‘bailout’ for Omaha Public Schools

In addition, transfer of management is defined on page 30 of LB 147 and it specifically states that “transfer of management” does not include assumption of financial liability for the funding obligations for OSERS by the state of Nebraska and does not include a merger or consolidation of OSERS with any of the retirement systems administered by the Public Employees Retirement Board for the state.

I want to set the record straight — LB 147 and LR13CA are completely separate issues. LB 147 transfers the day-to-day administration of the OSERS Plan to the PERB and LR13CA would restrict how much property taxes could be used to fund education in Nebraska. They are completely separate issues and in no way will the passage of LB 147 increase state spending on education.

As the sponsor of LB 147, I have worked with the Omaha Public Schools district, OSERS and the various stakeholder groups. My goal has been to relieve OPS of the day-to-day staffing and support services they provide to the Omaha School Employees Retirement System so OPS can focus on its core mission of educating Omaha’s students.