Letter to the editor: LCCDC to celebrate new affordable rentals

This year has been another exciting one for Lincoln County Community Development — and especially so as it has been our 25th year in the business of developing affordable housing in North Platte and surrounding area.

On Tuesday, we will celebrate the completion of North Sheridan Estates, a 12-unit, $1.4 million rental development at 1802 N. Sheridan Ave. The vision of our board of directors over these past five years has been to develop new rental properties to provide for the sustainability of our organization. The completion of these six duplexes puts us well on our way to achieving this goal, while at the same time staying true to our mission by renting these units to low- to moderate-income families

Construction was completed in three phases with funding from Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund and Affordable Housing Trust Fund, Nebraska Investment Finance Authority, and First National Bank Omaha. Demolition of the condemned structure previously located on the site was provided by the city of North Platte.

Following our ribbon cutting, we will be hosting an open house to show off our office space at 303 S. Jeffers St. We are so thankful to Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for providing funding that allowed us to upgrade our working environment.