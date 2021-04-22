Letter to the editor: Learn from other communities’ experiences

Journalist Tim Johnson has done a superb job of investigating various meatpacking plants and their effect on local communities. Controversy exists regarding the costs and benefits of growth in the meatpacking and processing industry in Nebraska. Attracting agricultural processing facilities can be a popular strategy to revitalize employability and success. Opponents fear environmental damage to air and water quality, higher levels of crime, and heavier burdens on public services. Let’s learn from past endeavors to create an optimum future.

If North Platte invites Sustainable Beef to open a meatpacking plant in 2023, a positive outcome is possible. We can gain insight from other communities who have introduced this industry. Lexington created a consistent approach in law enforcement strategies. They also implemented schoolwide expanded learning opportunities for all students. School resource officers and staff can support positive childhood experiences for new students and their parents.