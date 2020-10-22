Letter to the Editor: Legalize online gambling on races

I have 50 years’ experience in the workings of Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Associations in other states, and I am an avid fan of thoroughbred racing.

The Nebraska HBPA is supposed to represent horse owners and trainers, not casino gambling operations.

Other states that have legal online gambling on racing have raked in many millions of dollars in taxes in 2020 while the racetracks were closed to live attendance and betting. But Nebraska has lost out.

If any gambling measure should be passed, it should be to remove the prohibition on online betting and then pass an amendment to make it legal so Nebraska can earn more tax revenue.

Jerry Pinault

North Platte