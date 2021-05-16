Letter to the editor: Legion program’s help with Maxwell-St. Pat team appreciated

After wrapping up the inaugural season of Maxwell- St. Pat’s baseball, we wanted to take the time to publicly thank the American Legion baseball program for their contributions. They were over-the-top accommodating in making the season a success.

Players, parents and board members from the Legion went out of their way to help in any way that they could. Of the many ways in which they helped, our favorite was when our kids were huddled up with their coach in the outfield in between games, and Legion players and parents were helping us get the field ready for game 2. It was incredible to see.