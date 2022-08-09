Letter to the editor: Let the people decide on Rec Center tax

It has been said over and over in this town (this town I love so much) that we are dying. What are we doing to grow? What are we doing to retain young talent? Why do you even bother going to meetings? Why do you bother trying to change the mindset? North Platte won’t grow. (Sigh.) Enough.

When I took my position at the North Platte Chamber & Development Corp. nearly four years ago, I didn’t appreciate the full opportunity of what I was walking into. I knew I had a passion for this community and I wasn’t going to continue to sit on the sidelines anymore. The voice inside started to scream a little louder about changing the tone. Well, I am usually not the screaming type …

Every day I get to brag on our community and sell this beautiful area to prospects for development. We have amazing assets in our area, and a rich history built on one of my favorite stories of people pulling together during WWII. The people are still one of our biggest assets today. So give them the chance to speak. Let the people decide if they want a half-cent sales tax to fund the North Platte Recreation Center proposal. It is not one person’s decision alone, as it is not one person funding it alone. It is a vote of the people.

We are changing North Platte. The tone is different. I hope you feel it with me. I certainly do.

Petitions are available for signatures at our office. If we don’t have the council members' votes, then option B it is!

Cassie Condon, North Platte