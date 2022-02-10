Letter to the editor: Let women make their own decisions

Thank you, Linda Deeds, for your letter printed on Feb. 4. I have been reading and listening to all of the pro-life/anti-abortion groups push the rights of the unborn, but I never hear anyone pushing for the rights of the pregnant woman.

Every pro-life advocate thinks they know what is best for the pregnant woman. They just know they own that woman’s body. They just know that if they create enough pressure and noise, the woman will come to her senses. Every activist, politician, religious leader or “grassroots” citizen that pushes their agendas on pregnant women tell those women that their bodies are not their own, that their voices and their decisions count for nothing.

You never hear any pro-lifers talk about their long-term agendas for these children. If asked, they say that the babies can be adopted. That seems to be their only plan. How many of these pro-life advocates push to increase their taxes to support these children throughout their formative years? Do they push to reform the foster care system? Do they work at reforming the adoption processes adoptive parents go through? Do they help provide for good schools, good medical help, adequate food and shelter, help with education and job opportunities for the parents?