Letter to the Editor: Letter was packed with 'alternate facts'

I had to shake my head reading the recent letter to the editor defending Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election. It was a litany of Fox News’ “alternate facts.” “Stopping the vote count,” check. They didn’t. “No armed protesters,” check. There were. “Trump offering to call in the National Guard,” check. He didn’t. All part of Trump’s Big Lie.

As for the documentaries, the Millennial generation coined the term “get real” for a reason. “Alternate facts” abound in technology.

The writer called those Republicans who upheld their oaths to the Constitution by refusing to carry out Trump’s illegal orders “turncoats.” That means elected secretaries of state, members of the Department of Justice, Trump’s legal adviser, not to mention the 60 judges — many appointed by Trump — who threw out the baseless lawsuits were all “turncoats.”

Former Attorney General Bill Barr testified under oath that he had sent out 20 agents from the DOJ to investigate every accusation and found nothing that would change the election. Barr called Trump’s Big Lie “utter nonsense,” and “b.s.,” which he did not abbreviate. Given the letter writer’s way of life, I’m sure he understands that term.

Even the conservative Wall Street Journal has dumped Trump, writing “Character is revealed in a crisis. ... Mr. Trump utterly failed his.” It advised readers to unsubscribe from Trump’s daily emails begging for money and “pick a new crop of conservatives. Let’s make America sane again.”

Linda Deeds, North Platte