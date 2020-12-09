Letter to the Editor: Letter writer had it all backward

To Fred Perlinger (letter to the editor, Dec. 2),

What is it about you Republicans — either you have amnesia or you’re hypocrites who can dish it out, but can’t take it.

You can complain about how the Democrats treated Trump, but conveniently forget how the Republicans treated President Obama.

Starting with the “birther movement” claiming that Obama wasn’t born in America.

Then Mitch McConnell and House Republicans vowing to make Obama a one-term president and becoming the “party of no.” Then you have Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina calling Obama a liar during a speech at a joint session of Congress. What about Mitch McConnell cheating Obama out of his pick of Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court by saying it was too close to the 2016 election and then being a total hypocrite by forcing through Amy Coney Barrett’s appointment just 46 days before the 2020 election? Because McConnell refused to even consider Obama’s nominees for federal court vacancies, there were 88 open seats that Trump got to fill with conservative judges.