Letter to the editor: Lexington should end ban on poultry in town

The phrase “global pandemic” still rings in all of our minds as chaos unfolded around us. Gone were the days of 24-hour grocery stores, cashiers were replaced with self-checkouts, and the word scarcity has echoed through the nation. It began with minor inconveniences such as toilet paper and hit hard with lumber shortages.
Neighboring communities including Kearney have lifted community bans on poultry within city limits, as long as individuals only own a certain number and keep their chickens within guidelines placed by the city ordinance.
With money running short, days longer than ever before, and scarcity abounding, Lexington would also benefit from removing the ban on poultry. With the level of uncertainty today, everyone deserves to be able to obtain food. As Maslow once said, as long as the basic needs of food, water, and shelter are available, societies can grow forward. Restructure and rebuild and rise out of the confusion.
Granted, I don’t believe poultry is the cure-all solution for our present world problems. However, it will put one issue that weighs heavy on everyone at the moment: ensuring availability of food for our families, friends, and neighbors. It offers opportunity to make a small amount of income selling eggs.
Honestly, the benefits of removing the poultry ban within city limits would be more beneficial than detrimental. Not everyone has the ability to live outside of city limits.
Personally, I am a large supporter of the concept of “love thy neighbor,” and the idea of being able to provide my neighbor in need with food truly does make me feel it’s a cause worth pursuing and presenting to the City Council.
At the end of the day we all need to have the ability to eat. Let’s take steps towards rebound with ensuring one of the most basic needs of humanity is fulfilled: the ability to eat.
If you give a man a fish you feed him for a day; if you teach a man to fish, you re-establish stability within the community.
Kayla Davis
Lexington