Letter to the editor: Lexington should end ban on poultry in town

The phrase “global pandemic” still rings in all of our minds as chaos unfolded around us. Gone were the days of 24-hour grocery stores, cashiers were replaced with self-checkouts, and the word scarcity has echoed through the nation. It began with minor inconveniences such as toilet paper and hit hard with lumber shortages.

Neighboring communities including Kearney have lifted community bans on poultry within city limits, as long as individuals only own a certain number and keep their chickens within guidelines placed by the city ordinance.

With money running short, days longer than ever before, and scarcity abounding, Lexington would also benefit from removing the ban on poultry. With the level of uncertainty today, everyone deserves to be able to obtain food. As Maslow once said, as long as the basic needs of food, water, and shelter are available, societies can grow forward. Restructure and rebuild and rise out of the confusion.

Granted, I don’t believe poultry is the cure-all solution for our present world problems. However, it will put one issue that weighs heavy on everyone at the moment: ensuring availability of food for our families, friends, and neighbors. It offers opportunity to make a small amount of income selling eggs.