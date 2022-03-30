Letter to the editor: Lindstrom best equipped

I’ve followed Brett Lindstrom for eight years as my state legislator and have been happy with him. I feel Brett rises to the top! The other candidates are not as equipped to effectively get it done.

Our biggest challenges as a state are high property taxes and tax modernization. Improvement on these is essential to keep our state competitive, and to keep the young and retired people here. Our state cannot afford the time to flounder. This goal has proven difficult to accomplish, and is why we need the most effective candidate who can bring senators together.

The recent NET TV debate showed that Brett has the best grasp on issues and policy specifics. Brett relates well to all ages, has great relationships with peers that regard him highly, has the needed experience, the best command and understanding of policy details, is hardworking, and knows the path to take to get policy implemented — all of which clearly sets him apart. And importantly, only Brett knows from experience what does not work. Brett is a proven tax slasher who sponsored and helped to pass the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and has voted for every property tax cut that has come before him. As for the misleading and bogus TV ad alleging Brett voted for high sales taxes, that bill would have eliminated the income and property tax!