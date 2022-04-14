Letter to the editor: Lindstrom’s knowledge makes him best choice

If you are unsure who to vote for as our next governor, let me suggest Brett Lindstrom. I listened to him here this Wednesday.

Brett has firsthand experience with the issues. I was impressed that he introduced the bill to eliminate the tax on Social Security benefits. This will help over 300,000 Nebraskans.

I’d asked him about the Perkins County Canal before his talk began. About halfway through, he looked at me and addressed the issue without being prompted.

I feel he is our best candidate for governor by far.

Obviously negative ads by Jim (Pillen) and Charles W. (Herbster) are not necessarily factual.

Good leadership is hard to come by, especially in Washington. Joe (Biden) has not done this country any good. I greatly fear for Ukraine, especially if Biden listens to Gen. (Mark) Milley.

First the general had said the Ukraine would fall in three days, now it will be a long war. Which is it, Milley? For heaven’s sake, stop Putin, since the little villain won’t stop! Give Ukraine what they need except our feet on their ground.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad