Letter to the editor: Local businesses support Admirals
Letter to the editor: Local businesses support Admirals

Recently, I had occasion to visit many of the businesses on the “bricks” in North Platte. I asked for their support of the Nebraska Admirals Association. The response was amazing!

An auction was held at the Admirals conference, which included donated items from other parties, and $1,400 was made. All monies received from the auction go to scholarships for University of Nebraska-Lincoln students.

I wish to thank those North Platte businesses that contributed to my cause. I hope every business in North Platte prospers!

David Olson

Fleet Admiral, Nebraska Admirals Association

North Platte

