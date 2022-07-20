Letter to the Editor: Local food pantries in need this summer

As you may or may not know, our local food pantries are experiencing increased patronage at a time when our food supply has been adversely impacted. Our main supplier of USDA and donated food, the Food Bank for the Heartland, has either been out of food or has had very low supplies of food for the past several months. This means that our pantries often have to draw from their financial reserves to buy staple food items locally in order to meet the most basic nutritional needs of patrons. As you can imagine, this means less money is available for essential building and equipment maintenance, equipment purchases, utilities, etc. Donations are traditionally scarce in the summer months, but we seem to be especially hard-hit this summer with the rising number of people seeking assistance and the decreased availability of donated food. If you can, please consider donating food items or providing monetary assistance to the local food pantry of your choice. Thank you so much to those who have already provided us with assistance. We appreciate the generosity of this wonderful community!