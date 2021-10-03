Letter to the editor: Local medical facilities, doctors are great blessings

We are writing to let people know how blest we are in North Platte. In the last three weeks, one or the other of us have had to use different medical facilities. The Imaging Center, same-day surgery, ambulance, emergency room and Great Plains Hospital, Drs. Shawn Murdock and Georgy Kaspar. Everyone we were in contact with was very congenial and far beyond just helping because it was just their job; they truly cared. It certainly made us feel very fortunate to live in North Platte. Also, friends came to pray with us. What a blessing we received through all of it.