Letter to the editor: Local stores pass tobacco sales check

Sales clerks at nine businesses in Lincoln County passed a tobacco sales compliance check conducted recently by THE Nebraska State Patrol. We appreciate them and all the other clerks who are careful to prevent the sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21. That is the minimum legal sales age by Nebraska and federal law.

Unfortunately, a clerk at another store failed to check the identification of the cooperating 17-year-old minor and made the sale.

Even a well-intentioned and experienced clerk can have a slip-up, so it is important to be aware at all times. For example, when things are busy, a clerk may accidentally enter the wrong birthdate into a sales register. There can also be a tendency to assume that if a customer shows an identification, he or she must qualify to make the purchase. Then the clerk may not take the time to look at the identification closely.

If a customer is well above the minimum age, the clerk may be able to type a default code into the cash register to allow the sale, rather than ask for identification. However, caution is in order, because some people look much older than they really are.