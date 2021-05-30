 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Loving a child with a disability
Letter to the Editor

Have you ever been so fortunate to love a child with a disability? I have and let me tell you it is the most incredible love. I suspect the 11 Nebraskan senators that filibustered LB 376 have never had the opportunity to experience such a love.

LB 376 was a bill brought before the Nebraska Legislature recently. It would have given 850 families access to the Developmental Disability Waiver and hundreds of other Nebraskan families access to a Family Support Waiver. This waiver would have provided a yearly monetary amount to help with the cost of raising a child with a disability. It passed with 100% in the first round, but in the second round 11 senators suddenly decided that children with disabilities are not a high priority.

Do you know what the cost of raising one child with a disability is? My son was born with spina bifida. During his first year of life his medical bills totaled over $300,000. He’s 2½ now and the cost hasn’t gone away. Private insurance doesn’t pay for missed time at work, gas for appointments, all medical supplies, etc., but somehow, we still have to put food on the table and a roof over our heads.

Loving a child with a disability far outweighs the cost of raising one, but LB 376 would have given us some room to breathe. Does your senator like to watch Nebraska families suffocate?

Brittany Schuster

Kearney

