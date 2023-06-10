Assuming that a normal daytime "sit" on the biffy for an average male results in the use of about five, doubled, 4-inch squares of standard toilet paper, it would take around 40 inches of Charmin to successfully wrap up the task. The total cost would be less than a penny for the paper.
Now, if on the other hand, a gentleman should desire a more memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience that would put a long-lasting smile on his face, he could order a luxury tissue like the Donald Trump commemorative two-dollar "Make America Great Again" bill advertised in a full-page Sunday Telegraph ad — and for only $250. And the actual cost after unbelievable contentment? Priceless!
Ron Holscher, Ogallala