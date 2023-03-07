Make men equally responsible for care of unborn

Now the state Legislature is poised to if not legally ban abortion, it technically will. The six-weeks-after-conception rule is almost the same as banning abortion.

Most women don’t even know they’re pregnant in that amount of time. So if the state is imposing that limit, then maybe they should give a free pregnancy test to any woman who wants one. If the state wants to control a woman’s right to choose, then they should also make men equally responsible. An idea put forward by Robert Veitch is called the “Personal Responsibility Act”:

“Using DNA as a verification, paternity for every embryo should be established and the male responsible obliged by law to support the woman and the child through the child’s majority, including medical costs, living costs, education — all the costs a father normally assumes for his child. In addition, the child should have a full share of the father’s estate if and when the father dies.

“If women cannot decide whether or not to carry a child, fathers should not be able to decide whether or not to support the woman and the child. It’s about time men assumed responsibility for the consequences of their pleasure.”

So, Sen. Mike Jacobson, show that you really care about the unborn child by adding the tenets of the Personal Responsibility Act to the abortion bill, or are you only concerned about controlling a woman’s right to choose?

Mitchel Rickett, Brady