Letter to the editor: Make views known on proposed health education standards

I want to bring to your attention an upcoming issue that could affect our school systems across Nebraska. The governor of Nebraska has commented publicly about the proposed changes in health education standards from the Nebraska Department of Education. He calls the changes “age-inappropriate ... non-scientific, political ideas” and “sensitive topics that should be addressed by parents.” I support his comments.

You may find the proposed changes by going to governor.nebraska.gov.

There will be a State Board of Education meeting (open to the public) April 2 at the Courtyard Marriott, 808 R St. in Lincoln, at 9 a.m. This meeting will be held in the Scarlet Room. We are allowed five minutes to discuss the proposals after signing in. Another way to provide input or comment on the proposal is to send an email to nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov. If interested parties cannot attend the meeting on April 2, an email to the above address will suffice. I have been told all comments sent to the email address listed above are considered part of the official record.

Parents should know of the proposed changes, have an opportunity to review these curriculum changes and have an opportunity to respond before they are voted in.

Barbara A. Ramsey

Lincoln