Letter to the editor: Malkin does not reflect Nebraska values

Michelle Malkin’s May 14 Telegraph column attacking Michelle Obama was not an opinion piece, it was a racist hatchet job, not unusual for Malkin. Malkin has been condemned on both the left and right for supporting racist white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

The conservative Young America Foundation dropped Malkin after she defended white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Fuentes has a long history of racist and antisemitic comments, and was permanently suspended from YouTube after violating their hate speech policy.

Young America Foundation canceled Malkin’s speeches, saying, “There is no room in mainstream conservatism at YAF for holocaust deniers, white nationalists, street brawlers, or racists.”

Malkin also supports Patrick Casey of Identity Evropa, the torch-filled “You will not replace us” protests organized by neo-Nazis in Charlottesville in 2017. Casey believes “all people of color” should be sent back to their “native countries.”

That would send Malkin’s immigrant parents back to the Philippines, but that hasn’t fazed Malkin. She’s defended the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, the racial profiling of Arab and Muslim Americans after 9/11, and the denial of asylum at our borders.