Letter to the editor: Malkin ignores ‘the rest of the story’

If you grew up listening to KRVN —“the best farm station in the nation!” — you might remember radio legend Paul Harvey’s “The Rest of the Story.”
Columnists like Michelle Malkin could learn from Paul Harvey.
Example: Malkin wrote that Kamala Harris — then California attorney general — created a “scheme” to steal singer Nina Simone’s estate from her daughter Lisa. Harris “threatened her with jail time” if she didn’t resign as estate administrator. Outrageous!
The rest of the story? Lisa Simone had illegally siphoned away some $2 million from her mother’s estate, a trust for the musical education of Black African children. Harris’ “scheme”? Protecting Nina Simone’s wishes and assets.
Malkin “forgot” to mention that.
Another: Malkin defended “victim” Lauren Witzke, a field organizer for Trump. Witzke’s bank, Wells Fargo, closed her account without notice. Malkin irately claimed Big Government (Wells Fargo Bank — really?) targeted conservative Witzke.
What Malkin doesn’t tell you? Witzke, a conspiracy theorist, has a history of arrests for violating heroin and meth laws, introducing contraband into a penal facility, and claims to be an ex- drug runner for “cartel families.” Maybe — like Harris — Wells Fargo was just protecting their assets.
Paul Harvey is gone. Today it’s insulting and hating fellow Americans — even our heroes — in columns and at rallies, to great applause.
Which brings me to Shirley Ruser’s July 27 letter to the editor demeaning President Joe Biden as a doddering old fool who can’t speak, doesn’t know who his vice president is, and has done nothing for the country. (I assume you returned your stimulus check?) Respectfully, think for yourself. Change channels and stop parroting the former Insulter-in-Chief, as he’s known to be seriously veracity-challenged. As, sorry to say, was your letter.
Linda Deeds
North Platte