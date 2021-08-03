Letter to the editor: Malkin ignores ‘the rest of the story’

Which brings me to Shirley Ruser’s July 27 letter to the editor demeaning President Joe Biden as a doddering old fool who can’t speak, doesn’t know who his vice president is, and has done nothing for the country. (I assume you returned your stimulus check?) Respectfully, think for yourself. Change channels and stop parroting the former Insulter-in-Chief, as he’s known to be seriously veracity-challenged. As, sorry to say, was your letter.