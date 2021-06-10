Letter to the editor: Malkin’s vaccine views ‘poisonous’

Just what we need, as if we don’t get enough from Fox News: another far right journalist, extremist, radical, white nationalist, antisemite, neo-Nazi, former Fox contributor, who also happens to believe that the election was stolen from Trump. Michelle Malkin, the writer, also sells a column that your local paper is publishing on the editorial page.

Michelle’s latest journalistic effort, “The Sovereignty of the Family is Under Siege” (June 5 Telegraph) tested my composure.. Her pretense was that children in America are under pressure to receive COVID-19 shots and their parents’ permission and input are being circumvented. Her comment: “Teenage puppets for Big Pharma are being deployed on the ground and across social media airwaves to convince their peers to inject themselves with experimental drugs to allegedly prevent a disease for which the youth mortality rate is practically zero.”

May I ask, what gave her the license to degrade and besmirch a “miracle” vaccine that has enabled us to once again approach people, shake their hands, eat with them, go to church and school with them, take off our masks, and return to some degree of normalcy? Perhaps Ms. Malkin has forgotten that the experimental drug to control COVID-19 was “some derivative of bleach” as suggested by the renowned doctor and scientist Donald Trump.