Letter to the editor: Mandating vaccines in ‘land of the free’?

A recent statement by President Joe Biden instated requirements for businesses with more than 100 employees, those who work for the executive branch of the government, workers contracted by the federal government and health care workers (at facilities receiving Medicare or Medicaid funds) to get the vaccine with a possible alternative. This doesn’t sound totally American to me. We are the “land of the free,” and we built this country on principles of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Requiring people to get a vaccine seems very inhibiting. Many people opt out of vaccines for life-threatening diseases like polio or hepatitis. That is a choice that they are entitled to make. It doesn’t affect me because my parents chose to immunize me. I find it difficult to view the COVID-19 vaccine differently. Those who are concerned for their safety had the opportunity to receive the vaccine. Patients do not have to accept medical care here and have never had to. I’m concerned that now, when a politically charged conflict emerges, the government began “mandating,” “requiring” and issuing executive orders.