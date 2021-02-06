Letter to the editor: Many hands helped feed the hungry

The recent Rotary-sponsored food distribution was considered a great success at making a dent in the hunger that some of our friends experience. Our co-partner was the disaster group HotMeals USA, a Rotary affiliate who connected us with this USDA-sponsored load of “farm to table” fresh food.

Special thanks go out to Carhart Lumber for the forklift and pallet jack, Jeff and Shae Caldwell for not objecting to our traffic congestion, Shrake Body Shop and the Quilt Rack for putting up with cars in front of their businesses for three hours, and the North Platte Streets Department for the traffic cones. Our North Platte media stepped up as well. Each publication and station recognized the need in our community, and they shouted out the details of the event.

We had 32 Rotary Club members (both Noon and Sunrise clubs) show up to help as well as one Kiwanian, a couple of members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and two people who just walked up and said, “How can I help?” (I do not believe they were properly thanked for their efforts.) Our Rotary District Governor Bob Taylor drove two hours to support our effort.

And now the results:

» More than 867 vehicles representing 2,936 individual family members waited in a 10-block line for this assistance.