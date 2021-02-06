Letter to the editor: Many hands helped feed the hungry

The recent Rotary-sponsored food distribution was considered a great success at making a dent in the hunger that some of our friends experience. Our co-partner was the disaster group HotMeals USA, a Rotary affiliate who connected us with this USDA-sponsored load of “farm to table” fresh food.
Special thanks go out to Carhart Lumber for the forklift and pallet jack, Jeff and Shae Caldwell for not objecting to our traffic congestion, Shrake Body Shop and the Quilt Rack for putting up with cars in front of their businesses for three hours, and the North Platte Streets Department for the traffic cones. Our North Platte media stepped up as well. Each publication and station recognized the need in our community, and they shouted out the details of the event.
We had 32 Rotary Club members (both Noon and Sunrise clubs) show up to help as well as one Kiwanian, a couple of members of the Daughters of the American Revolution and two people who just walked up and said, “How can I help?” (I do not believe they were properly thanked for their efforts.) Our Rotary District Governor Bob Taylor drove two hours to support our effort.
And now the results:
» More than 867 vehicles representing 2,936 individual family members waited in a 10-block line for this assistance.
» We distributed 1,000 gallons of fresh milk and 1,200 boxes of food. Each box had the equivalent of 10-12 meals. Most important, these were fresh and delicious foods that provided good nutrition.
For anyone who is shocked at these numbers, I ask you to ponder for just a few moments what has happened to many of our fellow citizens. Some have had their hours reduced or are working two or three jobs to survive. Many of the vehicles carried disabled family members unable to work. It was a powerful statement of the conditions that some endure. Every driver or occupant, not just some, voiced their thanks to our volunteers.
For Rotarians, the effort was so very important and achieved four objectives:
» Feed the hungry of the North Platte area.
» Raise awareness of the difficulty some face to just survive in our Community.
» Create a forum for discussion about solutions.
» Use our powerful Rotary connections for the common good.
We hope to repeat this effort here within the next four weeks if the food availability continues.
Our Ogallala Rotary Club will be distributing another truckload on Tuesday to provide relief there.
For the Rotarians of District 5630, central and western Nebraska,
Bob Mayber
North Platte