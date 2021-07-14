Letter to the editor: Many hands helped with quilt show

Heartland Quilt Guild thanks the many people who helped make the Nebraskaland Days Quilt Show a huge success. We welcomed 481 visitors from 16 states and 30 Nebraska communities. We would like to express our thanks to Father Josh Brown and staff at St. Patrick’s Church, the Lincoln Country Historical Museum for the loan of two Grace Snyder quilts, the staff and residents of Centennial Park retirement home and all the generous quilters who allowed us to display their quilts. Also a big thanks to all the media who shared stories and information about the quilt show and the Nebraskaland Days committee.