Letter to the editor: Many organizations helped Project Connect succeed

Families 1st Partnership would like to thank local organizations for their efforts in making Project Connect successful, The one-stop local resources fair was held Tuesday in conjunction with the North Platte Public Schools’ mobile food pantry. A huge thanks goes to NPPS and staff for offering use of the facility and their experience in efficiently managing a drive-thru event. Others who helped out were: Boys Town, The Connection shelter, RDAP, Equus Workforce Solutions, NP LEAP, Region II Human Services, Guardians of the Children — Flat Rock Chapter, Nebraska Total Care, Healthy Blue Nebraska, Gary’s Super Foods, North Platte Walmart, North Platte Rotary Club, Central Plains coaches and DHHS.