Letter to the Editor: March 4 was Inauguration Day until 1937

Many people mistakenly assume the presidential inauguration has always been at noon on Jan. 20, following a November election; it hasn’t always been so and is a fairly modern contrivance.

Although Congress scheduled the first inauguration for March 4, 1789, they were unable to count the electoral ballots as early as anticipated. Consequently, the first inauguration was postponed to allow the president-elect time to make the long trip from his home in Virginia to the nation’s capital in New York City. Until 1937, elected presidents took their oath of office on March 4, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, James Monroe, James Knox Polk, Abraham Lincoln, James A. Garfield, Theodore Roosevelt and others.

What changed this? Simply put: Economic distress and urgency following the start of the Great Depression. It was felt that the urgency of getting an attentive president in place with a Cabinet confirmed quicker, could address this dire calamity. Thus, the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted. It reduced the number of days that “lame duck” (outgoing) members of Congress could stay in session and facilitated a supposedly faster power transition to the new administration.

On Jan. 20, 1937, Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first U.S. president sworn into office in January.