Letter to the editor: Maybe COVID was sent to teach, not take

In 2020, it came like a thief out of nowhere. It blindsided the world, relentless and without prejudice. It reared its ugly evil head, the great equalizer. It took our family, friends, enemies, legends and heroes. It preyed on the weak and the old, left us isolated and lonely. It stole our moments, our memories: baby’s first breath, our I do’s, our last goodbyes, our school days. It stole the touchdowns, goals, home runs, 3-pointers and pins. It robbed us of our proms, graduations, birthdays, recitals and time together.

Maybe God was trying to tell us something. Maybe, just maybe, He wanted us to know we were taking life and each other for granted: the simple joys, our family, our friends, the air we breathe, a baby’s laughter, a simple meal, our Thanksgiving, Christmas and worship gatherings, a loyal pet, our moms and our dads, grandmas and grandpas, our sons, daughters, husbands, wives. Our life, our moments, precious moments. I miss those simpler times. Maybe, just maybe, God wanted us to learn to disagree without destroying our opponent, and know that a difference of ideas doesn’t mean dislike. Maybe He wanted us to stop sweating the small stuff and learn to live the words of Tim McGraw’s song: Be humble and be kind. Maybe, just maybe, He wanted us to learn it’s not about the presents we get but the presence we share. Maybe, just maybe, COVID was sent to teach, not take.