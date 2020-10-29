Letter to the Editor: More bet on sports than on horses

Tom Osborne has been making ads against gambling at horse racing tracks. Approximately 15 years ago, officials of the state of Nebraska publicly stated that they no longer prosecute bookmaking because it is so widespread. Estimates are that somewhere between 200 and 400 times more money is bet on college football, NFL, NCAA basketball and others than is bet on horse racing. I have never heard Tom Osborne speak out against this, only horse racing! It is very unlikely that any taxes whatsoever are collected from bookmaking activity or profits gained from sports gambling here in Nebraska. Additionally, they are not regulated by anybody.