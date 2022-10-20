Letter to the Editor: More to know about Jacobson

Many of us know Mike Jacobson as a successful banker, business leader and family man. But there’s more to know about Mike Jacobson. I worked with Mike for several years, and he definitely knows how to get things done!

He grew up on a family farm and continues to actively farm to this day. At the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Mike earned an education degree and was a teacher after college before becoming a banker and eventually making North Platte his home.

Often Mike’s generosity goes unrecognized as he gives back to our community, his church and our schools. I've seen firsthand Mike's willingness to help others.

Mike Jacobson has the life experience and character to be a strong leader in the Legislature. Western Nebraska needs to keep Mike Jacobson as our senator in Lincoln for the next four years.

I’m voting for Mike and urge you to vote for him too.

Cheryl Peters, North Platte