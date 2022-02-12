 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Mothers were pro-life
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Mothers were pro-life

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the Editor

In regard to the letter to the editor on Feb. 10, written by Carol Fleshman: I don’t agree, but we do have one very beautiful thing in common. Both your mother and my mother were pro-life. Think about it.

Julie Koss

North Platte

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News