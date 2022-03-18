Letter to the Editor: Motorcyclists, please ride safely

To be absolutely clear, this is not a condemnation of motorcycles or those who operate them. I have ridden motorcycles on a very limited basis when I was much younger and the majority of that time was not on a public road.

I believe most people understand the additional exposure of being on a motorcycle on a public road. Even when obeying all the traffic laws, a motorcycle accelerates quicker than the vehicle in front of it, decelerates quicker than the vehicle behind it, is more maneuverable than the other vehicles it shares the road with and is more difficult to observe than other vehicles. Still, as a licensed driver I have agreed to operate safely with other licensed vehicles sharing the road with me, including the largest and the smallest. That is my responsibility.

On Monday shortly after 6:30 in the evening, I was traveling west on Philip Avenue waiting for the traffic light to change at Dewey Street. Two motorcycles pulled in behind me, one blue, one red, I’ll call them sports bikes. When the light changed they followed me through the intersection to Jeffers where we waited for oncoming traffic. The car in front of me turned south into the center lane. I followed, immediately signaling a lane change to the right due to slower traffic ahead. As the car in the center lane slowed for the traffic, we approached the traffic light at Francis Street side by side. The motorcycles stayed in the center lane. When the traffic light changed and traffic began to move, the blue motorcycle accelerated hard and passed between my car and the car to my left. He then braked hard to avoid the tractor-trailer in front of him. After a few seconds he accelerated hard around the truck and in front of my car, in my opinion a risky lane change. By the time we approached the Eugene traffic light, the two motorcycles were again side by side and accelerated hard through the green light — again, in my opinion, well above the posted speed limit.

The Insurance Information Institute website states that in 2019 a rider on a motorcycle was 29 times more likely to die than an occupant of a passenger car. It seems obvious that any deviation from safe riding practices makes it more likely that you will become a portion of those statistics. The chances are that unless I am involved in the accident or a witness, such an occurrence will affect me very little. But it will affect your family and friends a great deal and for a very long time. Please consider that before your next ride.

Rick McCaslin

North Platte