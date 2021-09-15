Letter to the editor: Mr. President, we won’t forget

The dictator-in-chief is trying to get us to forget about the disaster he created in Afghanistan by his botched withdrawal by now mandating the (COVID-19) vaccine for all federal employees and for businesses who employ 100 or more.

Well, Joe, we will not forget what happened to our 13 dead servicemen and -women and the disrespect you showed their families. We won’t forget the hundreds that were wounded that day. We won’t forget all those Americans and Afghans who actually helped us that you left behind who are now hostages or worse yet dead. We won’t forget the $83 billion worth of our equipment you left behind (how sick to see the Taliban wearing our military uniforms carrying our weapons, flying our helicopters).

We won’t forget the open border with thousands of illegals crossing over every month bringing in more COVID and other diseases, human traffickers and thousands of pounds of illegal drugs.

We won’t forget you destroyed our economy and ended our energy independence, and we won’t forget what you want taught to our schoolkids.

You have tried to make out the unvaxxed as Public Enemy No. 1 and you made the mask and the needle a symbol of tyranny. You, Mr. Biden, and your entire administration are the ones who are Public Enemy No. 1.