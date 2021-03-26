Letter to the editor: Nation degraded

Any type of practice, system or philosophy such as racism or sexism can never be tolerated. But where is the outrage on the stated motive of sex addiction for the massage parlor killings? Has our society become so jaded as to not see what pornography and blatant sexual promotion has done to degrade our country? Please speak out against this travesty. Spread it through your social media about being intolerant to this type of insanity that has become rampant. Connect the dots about sex trafficking and pornography.