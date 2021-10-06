Letter to the editor: Nation must repent or pay for its sins

One thing about morality, you cannot legislate it. People are going to find a way to do what they want to do. What I love about God is that He allows us to make choices. We call it free will. We can choose to love Him or not. Now, don’t get me wrong here; I also believe that God is also an outstanding parent and always acts according to the Word of God. Every time the nation of Israel chose not to love God, God allowed them to love their sin more than Him, and it wasn’t long before Israel was taken over by their enemies and either was killed or became slaves to their enemies. Natural consequences is one of the best teachers to help people resolve their issues.