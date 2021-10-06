Letter to the editor: Nation must repent or pay for its sins

One thing about morality, you cannot legislate it. People are going to find a way to do what they want to do. What I love about God is that He allows us to make choices. We call it free will. We can choose to love Him or not. Now, don’t get me wrong here; I also believe that God is also an outstanding parent and always acts according to the Word of God. Every time the nation of Israel chose not to love God, God allowed them to love their sin more than Him, and it wasn’t long before Israel was taken over by their enemies and either was killed or became slaves to their enemies. Natural consequences is one of the best teachers to help people resolve their issues.
I have been fasting and praying for our nation and more specifically for the people that I love the most to make choices that honor God. Since everyone is going to die one day, it is far more important to face God with a pure heart that is forgiven of all of our sins than to face the King who decides where I will spend eternity, heaven or hell, with a heart that is filled with hatred towards Him. I forgive those people who hate God and who would rather see our Nation taken over by our enemies than repent of our sins and surrender to Him.
I am spending 50 hours worshiping God with a ministry over the internet. I wish we did that kind of thing here.
Penny Dike
North Platte