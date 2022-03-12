Letter to the editor: Need for mentors is higher than ever

“Reliance on grandparents and other relatives to raise children has increased dramatically around the world. This happens, for example, in Africa because of HIV/AIDS, in the United States due to substance abuse, and in parts of Asia where distant but better job prospects cause parents to leave their children behind. Many factors can prevent parents from being able to parent.” — Donna M. Butts, executive director, Generations United

Unfortunately, there is no magic solution that will make every family as capable of support, financial or otherwise, as is ideal. Therefore, the need for good mentors is higher than ever before. I write this as a plea to our community — in fact, every community — to not let anyone go without guidance.

Growing up is as difficult a process as any, and one that lasts a lifetime. All children in a secure or struggling home need a place to go where an adult, who isn’t a parent, will love them despite their mistakes. In fact, all people need someone who can give them guidance and direction, which may have been opposed or even rejected had it come from a parent.

If you feel it would be helpful to you, join a mentoring organization, such as Teammates. If that isn’t your style, make an effort to spend time with people who have lived less life than you. Don’t approach this with the goal to change someone’s life — many remarkable mentors don’t realize that they have. Set out to know people. To love people. To help people.

Rebekah Daily

North Platte