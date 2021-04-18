Letter to the editor: Neighbor was ‘Bright All Day’

“Bright All Day” was a slogan or a contest at the time The Telegraph changed from an evening paper to a morning paper. My parents’ neighbor wrote The Telegraph that she was “Bright All Day.” Her name was Lula Bright.

I don’t recall what country her father came from, but he was not allowed to bring anything with him to America. Thus he memorized his design for a loom and built it after he arrived in America. Lula Bright had that loom in her basement and my mother and I often watched her making rag rugs on it. I also fondly remember the smell and taste of her warm homemade pumpernickel bread.