Letter to the editor: Neighbor was ‘Bright All Day’

“Bright All Day” was a slogan or a contest at the time The Telegraph changed from an evening paper to a morning paper. My parents’ neighbor wrote The Telegraph that she was “Bright All Day.” Her name was Lula Bright.
Her maiden name was Husband, and she often joked about being a Husband looking for a husband.
I don’t recall what country her father came from, but he was not allowed to bring anything with him to America. Thus he memorized his design for a loom and built it after he arrived in America. Lula Bright had that loom in her basement and my mother and I often watched her making rag rugs on it. I also fondly remember the smell and taste of her warm homemade pumpernickel bread.
North Platte is very fortunate to continue to have safe and caring neighborhoods.
Beth (Easton) Schanou
North Platte