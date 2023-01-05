Letter to the Editor: New law reduces senior citizens' prescription costs

New law reduces drug costs for senior citizens

Here in Nebraska and across the country, a law passed last year will reduce the cost of prescription drugs and provide new benefits for millions of senior citizens.

After years of pressing Congress to make prescriptions more affordable, we won the fight for Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and help seniors save money on their medications. And there’s more.

Starting now in January, the law limits the cost of insulin to $35 a month for people on Medicare. Also, Medicare enrollees won’t have any out-of-pocket costs for vaccines that the Centers for Disease Control’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends for adults. This includes the shingles vaccine, which has had a high cost share but is now free for all Medicare enrollees.

The law will penalize drug companies if they raise prescription drug prices higher than the inflation rate. And starting in 2025 there will be a $2,000 annual cap on what seniors in Medicare plans will have to pay out of pocket for their medications.

The law is expected to save taxpayers and Medicare hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years. Americans have had to pay three times more for their medications than people in other countries pay for the same drugs. With the impact of inflation on all of us, seniors who worked hard their entire lives shouldn’t have to choose between filling a prescription or buying gas and groceries.

Suzan DeCamp, Omaha

State President,

AARP Nebraska