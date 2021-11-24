Letter to the editor: Newberry location would be dangerous site for beef plant

I am placing this letter in newsprint instead of deaf ears of this City Council. I, Larry Golden, am not against the Nebraska cattlemen wanting a better share for their labors. They need a better beef packing pipeline.

I do question the North Platte taxpayers paying millions for the location chosen by the city. It will be a money pit getting that south lagoon ready to support approximately 40- to 50-plus cattle trucks daily, cattle, employee vehicles, concrete and buildings. The “Golden Road” was built on a cattail marsh with no drainage. The maintenance cost in materials and labor would be paid by the taxpayer because it is considered a city road. The city will be forever working on this road.

Now let’s look at the safety part of it. East Newberry was built to help ease the growing traffic on the “ones” in North Platte. It has done a great job for years, but the traffic has grown both on Newberry and the “ones.” Traffic from Maxwell, Brady, Dawson County and Highway 83 have made Newberry the route of choice, plus I-80 traffic bound for Dakota Black Hills during summer months.