Letter to the editor: Newberry location would be dangerous site for beef plant

I am placing this letter in newsprint instead of deaf ears of this City Council. I, Larry Golden, am not against the Nebraska cattlemen wanting a better share for their labors. They need a better beef packing pipeline.
I do question the North Platte taxpayers paying millions for the location chosen by the city. It will be a money pit getting that south lagoon ready to support approximately 40- to 50-plus cattle trucks daily, cattle, employee vehicles, concrete and buildings. The “Golden Road” was built on a cattail marsh with no drainage. The maintenance cost in materials and labor would be paid by the taxpayer because it is considered a city road. The city will be forever working on this road.
Now let’s look at the safety part of it. East Newberry was built to help ease the growing traffic on the “ones” in North Platte. It has done a great job for years, but the traffic has grown both on Newberry and the “ones.” Traffic from Maxwell, Brady, Dawson County and Highway 83 have made Newberry the route of choice, plus I-80 traffic bound for Dakota Black Hills during summer months.
So now we are going to try to jam trucks, employee vehicles and local vehicles in and out of this little Golden Road safely? I am not an engineer; somehow “common sense” always got in the way. We also have fuel trucks coming out of the fueling facilities south of North Platte going north to Stapleton, Mullen and parts north. These drivers have to decide whether to chance rush-hour traffic on the ones or Newberry around town. This is a major issue! We have all seen the yellow/red light chasers on the ones. One chaser hitting the side of a fuel truck and we have just created a “perfect storm.”