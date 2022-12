Imagine my disappointment when I fly into North Platte and find there is no transportation available. Due to blizzard conditions in our area, Jim wasn’t able to make it over to meet my plane that arrived at 9:15 p.m. Tried Uber, no cars available. Taxi closed at 9 p.m. Couldn’t get Lyft. Luckily family from Kentucky made connection with Lyft and she agreed to come back to take me to my hotel. Really, North Platte, have you gotten that small?