Time to do away with parole and probation, indeterminate sentencing, and change sentencing guidelines. We already have too many Nebraskans incarcerated. You're sentenced to three years, you do the three, no good time.

If America would understand they can’t incarcerate their way out of social problems, they might not have to build new prisons every 30 years. Putting prisoners on parole or probation does more to cause mass incarceration in America. America is the home of the brave;with over 2.5 million Americans incarcerated, 4 million on parole and probation, America is no longer the land of the free.