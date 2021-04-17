Letter to the editor: No need to read article to get the politics

I canceled my Telegraph subscription a number of years ago. The reason for this was the one-sided politically motivated news articles that are printed in your paper. I have since subscribed electronically so I can keep up with some local information and the obits. I do not allow the printed drivel from the AP, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, PBS, etc., in my house.

What motivated me in writing to you is the article in the Wednesday, April 14, edition on page A8. Actually, I haven’t read the article yet and don’t plan to. I know what is being said without reading it. The headline and the photo are all I need to understand the politics behind this and pretty much all articles presented by our mainstream media. The headline reads “Businesses urge for ambitious climate goal.” The photo showed a picture of a power plant with what appeared to be lots of smoke being emitted. To the casual observer, this is what they saw. The truth is, there is no smoke! What you are seeing is just steam. You can’t see anything coming out of the stacks. This was not a casual error, it was intentional.

We are on the edge of losing a very efficient coal-fired power plant in this county. Electricity can be generated for only pennies and be reliable in a plant such as the one in the photo or, in our situation, Gerald Gentleman.