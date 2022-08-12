Letter to the editor: Norris' birthday, NPPD milestone marked

July 11 was the birthday of George W Norris: McCook resident during 40 years of public service in the House and Senate. Considered the father of public power for his work establishing the Rural Electric Administration.

July 11 was particularly memorable because of the monthly NPPD pre-board conference call and drive to North Platte that evening.

July 12 we toured the water system starting at North Platte Hydro. The tour continued west to Kingsley Dam.

Gerald Gentleman of North Platte was largely responsible for the marvel of construction that we know as NPPD's water system.

On Wednesday, July 13, I joined teammates at the Gerald Gentleman Station south of Southerland to celebrate 40 years of continuous operation of GGS Unit 2. Several teammates including two former directors were recognized for many years of service.

GGS is a primary workhorse of NPPD. It is a coal-fired steam-generating power plant. Its location is part of the reason that GGS is extremely efficient, but mostly it's because of the teammates. They take individual responsibility at a level rarely seen elsewhere.

Thursday's board meeting at North Platte's convention center included a presentation by the North Platte mayor about how the city is building for the future with a beef packing plant and a rail park.

I expect that just like the work of George Norris and GGS, these projects will not be free from controversy, but I gained a potential outlet for my beef and resource for products I buy.

Bill Hoyt, McCook