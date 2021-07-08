Letter to the editor: Not all U.S. wealth was built on slavery

I would like to challenge Hope Hunt on a few points from her June 6 letter to the editor. To say this country’s wealth was built on the “back of Black slave labor” would be valid only in the South.

The people of the North and millions of new immigrants from Europe and elsewhere worked in factories, businesses and farms. Much greater wealth was created there.

I feel the present curriculum being taught in the Midwest is valid and honest. The New York Times 1619 Project has flaws. For example, a main concept is that independence was declared to protect slavery and the wealth their labor produced. Experts believe this is only partially true. Citizen rights and taxation were bigger issues. Blacks were not yet citizens.

In regard to the critical race theory, 26 states have passed legislation to limit teaching it. Nebraska has not! It could be part of the curriculum taught in public schools.

I urge every Nebraskan to study its provisions and the definition of CRT. If you disagree, contact your senator. It seems to me conservatives would oppose the CRT. An ABC Channel 8 poll currently shows 62% opposition to teaching CRT. Nebraska could join the 26 states.

Dennis Beavers

Cozad