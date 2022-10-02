Letter to the editor: Nowhere to go for Medicaid dental care

I would like to address the problem with Medicaid dental in North Platte. There is not a single dentist within hundreds of miles of North Platte that will accept Medicaid dental coverage.

This leads me to one conclusion: that North Platte dentists are too greedy to accept payment for the poor client with bad teeth. This makes me sick.

What's the use of having the coverage if no one will take it? I know Medicaid doesn't pay as well as self-pay, but for God's sake, how about a little compassion. If every dentist took a few Medicaid clients, the problem would be solved. So, dear dentist, show some decency and compassion!