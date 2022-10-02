 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the editor: Nowhere to go for Medicaid dental care

  • 0

I would like to address the problem with Medicaid dental in North Platte. There is not a single dentist within hundreds of miles of North Platte that will accept Medicaid dental coverage.

This leads me to one conclusion: that North Platte dentists are too greedy to accept payment for the poor client with bad teeth. This makes me sick.

What's the use of having the coverage if no one will take it? I know Medicaid doesn't pay as well as self-pay, but for God's sake, how about a little compassion. If every dentist took a few Medicaid clients, the problem would be solved. So, dear dentist, show some decency and compassion!

Angie Turner, North Platte

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News