Letter to the editor: NP council invests in our future generations

As longtime farmers and active members of the Lincoln County Farm Bureau, we understand what those elsewhere might not. That when crowds clamor for “not in my backyard” policies, communities like ours eagerly step up to put in the hard work and reap the bountiful rewards from those projects. This is the case regarding the Sustainable Beef project confirmed by the City Council on Dec. 7. A decision that merits a hearty thank you to the council members.

Your readers may have seen some of the numbers reported in the Goss & Associates study touting the outstanding benefits of this project. Over $1 billion in economic impact in 2024, and over $16 billion by 2037. Nearly 2,000 jobs created by 2024. Over $55 million in new city taxes by 2037. But a statistic we wanted to highlight as parents and grandparents is the investment into our schools this project will add. Per the study, the Sustainable Beef facility’s taxes will provide $25 million to the North Platte Public Schools between 2023 and 2037. That is a type of investment we all strive to leave for our generations to come.