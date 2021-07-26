Letter to the editor: NP students fortunate to have Kids Klub

I had the privilege of volunteering at Kids Klub this summer.

North Platte can be very proud of this wonderful learning-and-fun program.

Director Carrie Lienemann and her entire staff do a great job helping and encouraging each student.

This is a very organized program!

Each morning is learning time and in a fun way. The afternoon is varied activities ... to name a few, swimming at Cody Pool with lessons and preparing for their 5K run. Going to the bowling alley, Dusty Trails, Kids Fun Fest, Kids Costume Parade and the Nebraskaland Days parade.

Each student receives a backpack, tennis shoes and a T-shirt to wear at their 5K at Cody Park.

The students who are enrolled in this program are very fortunate to have this learning, fun program, which prepares them for their next school year.

We hope North Platte knows what an amazing program our young people have.

This is also an after-school program. Please continue to support this program.

Sheila White

North Platte