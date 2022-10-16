Letter to the editor: NPCC team 'intimidated' girls, parent says

On Sunday, Oct. 2, North Platte Community College softball coaches Janelle Higgins and Erin Renwick, accompanied by the NPCC Lady Knights softball team, attempted to bully and intimidate a 14U softball team composed of girls ages 11 to 13.

A woman, who has no affiliation with the college, approached our team and stated that our team was not to be using these fields as they were only for the use of the NPCC Softball team, to which our coach told her that he had not been made aware that these fields were now only for the use of the Knights softball team. The fields in question are those located just as you enter Dowhower Complex off Highway 83 across from the west entrance into Cody Park. These two fields have always been designated for travel team usage by the PVGSA, and field “C” inside the complex has always been designated for use ONLY by the NPCC Lady Knights softball team.

The director of the Parks Division for the city of North Platte, which owns the fields, arrived and jokingly stated that he was the “softball field police.” Ten minutes later the Lady Knights softball team arrived and stormed onto the field our girls were practicing on. Following them were Coach Higgins and Renwick. Coach Higgins was met by the city representative who attempted to discourage her from addressing the situation at that time, but Coach Higgins ignored the request and aggressively informed our coaches that these fields were for the use of the Lady Knights team ONLY. It was verified with the PVGSA board president that they had no knowledge of what Coach Higgins was stating. At no point did Higgins or Renwick call their players off the field where they were intimidating our team.

Mid-Plains Community College President Purdy, Vice President of Academic Affairs Jody Tomanek and NPCC Athletic Director Kevin O’Connor are aware of the situation, and there has not been any public apology issued nor has any MPCC representative made an attempt to reach out to our coaches.

Anna Junker, North Platte