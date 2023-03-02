I'm a big fan of NPIce.

God bless the army of people who are committed to NPIce.

These people have donated time, energy and money for the betterment of North Platte residents.

I'm so proud to have an activity where families can get some exercise and sunshine. My spirits were lifted when I saw so many smiles and heard laughter from the skaters.

I had the privilege to be involved as a bystander/cheerleader for two parties at the ice rink. Both days were sunny and beautiful. I was thrilled to witness such joy. The skaters were having a great time and that was obvious. There were skater wannabes, beginner skaters and others emulating Olympian-level skaters like Peggy Fleming and Kristi Yamaguchi.

I am looking forward to next year.

But for NPIce to move forward, they need donations. Visit facebook.com/npicerink or npice.com to learn more.

Teresa Sweley, North Platte